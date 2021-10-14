How To Store Aadhaar, COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate On Paytm App News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The popular digital payments company Paytm has integrated the Digilocker feature within its app. With this, the digital payments app will let users access all government records within the section called DigiLocker Mini. Via this platform, users can add and retrieve important documents such as insurance, vehicle RC, driving license, Aadhaar card, COVID-19 vaccine certificate and more within Paytm app.

The Digilocker documents are used for self-KYC with the telecom operators. For those who are aware, this is a cloud-based platform that is backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It lets users store all relevant government certificates as digital copies. These documents are recognized legally and are in parity with the original documents. The use of DigiLocker documents is approved by the IT (Information Technology) Act, 2000.

Talking about the Paytm integration, it does not send or store document-related information at the backend. The user data will be saved locally on the device and can be easily accessed if the device is offline or when it is in areas where the connectivity is poor. Furthermore, there is an option for those who have booked COVID-19 vaccines using the Paytm app to store their vaccine certificates on Digilocker within the app and access it with a single click.

Follow the steps below to store Aadhaar and COVID-19 vaccine certification on the Paytm app. These users can access their DigiLocker section from the Paytm app in order to retrieve, add, store and get verified documents that are stored in digital format. These documents have been verified by registered organizations directly into individual lockers. Here's how you can access the documents on Paytm.

Step 1: Firstly, you need to launch the app on your device and tap on your profile at the top left corner.

Step 2: You will find the 'Digilocker' section in the app.

Step 3: Once you click on it, it will redirect you to the DigiLocker Mini App, which will show the various categories.

Step 4: Also, you can view and access these documents to go to the profile section under the Paytm app's 'Your Documents'.

That's it!

