Here’s How To Download International Travel Certificate Via CoWIN
The digital platform for COVID-19 related information and vaccination, CoWIN now lets international travelers download the international version of their vaccine certificate. The COVID vaccine certificate reflects the individuals' date of birth as provided while registering on the CoWIN portal. Notably, this international certificate is compliant with all international travel guidelines suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO).
CoWIN rolled out the support to download the international vaccine certificate on September 30. It was announced by RS Sharma, the National Health Authority's (NHA) CEO. While announcing this new feature, he touted CoWIN to be a world-class digital platform for vaccination. Also, it was said that they have ensured that the CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS (digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates vaccination status) data dictionary.
The international travel vaccine certificate will mention details such as date of birth, doses that are taken, vaccine name, type and manufacturer of the vaccine, number and dates of doses with the year, month and date, and dose batch numbers. Also, it will show that the certificate is compliant with WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary.
How To Download International Travel Certificate
Take a look at how to download the international travel vaccine certificate from CoWIN from here.
To download the international travel certificate, the users have to go to the new "International Travel Certificate" option, which has been added to the CoWIN portal. It has been revealed that if a country requires the vaccination certificate of Indian travelers in a specific format, then the CoWIN portal will add a feature to incorporate it.
Users can download their international travel certificate from CoWIN by logging in to the portal using their registered mobile number. Once logged in, users will get the new "International Travel Certificate" option as mentioned above is beside the "Certificate" option on the portal. This is seen at the bottom right corner of the CoWIN portal.
Notably, this feature to download the international vaccine certificate has been added post discussions between India and the UK. This CoWIN vaccination certification is recognised in the US and lets only fully vaccinated Indians have quarantine-free travel. So, if you are planning to travel abroad, do take a look at how to download the international vaccine certificate and proceed with it.
