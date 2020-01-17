Huawei Launches HMS Core 4.0 Globally To Garner More Apps For Its AppGallery

Huawei HMS Core 4.0

To elaborate, the HMS Core consists of a set of open HMS Apps, HMS Core, HMS Capabilities, and HMS Connect. There are also IDE tools for developers to produce and test the apps. Some of the new services integrated with HMS Core 4.0 are machine learning, text awareness, unified, code scanning, and short-range communications services among many.

The list also includes panoramic, security detection, dynamic tag manager, online fast authentication, location, fast application, digital rights, sports health, and user identification services. Some of these services have long been waited for and now, it's part of the Huawei HMS Core.

Growing Huawei Platform

Huawei's AppGallery, contemporary to Google's Play Store, already has 400 million monthly users, mainly from China. The number certainly indicates a good start for Huawei and its growing consumer and developer base. According to the company, there are already 1.3 million developers signed up and more than 50,000 apps integrated with the HMS Core.

Huawei also states there were 180 billion downloads last year alone, which is again, a good number with all things considered. From the looks of it, the Huawei HMS Core 4.0 launch could further boost the company's growth and numbers.

What About Google, Apple

We know that Huawei has most of its user base in China. That's the same reason why the figures released by the company will unlikely affect the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. In the spirit of competition, Huawei noted the saturation of apps in stores, especially the Play Store. A Huawei representative had earlier said: "We make the alternative market interesting".

Huawei has also been working with 5G services and AI services. It has come up with a new strategy for its consumer devices business and looks to offer a ‘seamless AI experience' and has signed numerous contracts for 5G deployment. Huawei is also looking to work with driverless cars, expand wearables and accessories, and of course, introduce more smartphones.

Huawei In 2020

The year 2019 has been a tough one for the Chinese tech giant. With the arrest of the Huawei CFO in Canada and the massive ban imposed by the US Federal government, the company has had a rough year. Huawei hopes that the worldwide launch of HMS Core 4.0 will assist global developers in making content for their Play Store contender, AppGallery.

Moreover, the launch is also an important milestone for Huawei in building a global ecosystem to stand independent of Google and Android OS for smartphones. Developers have been waiting for some of these services for a while now. With the incorporation of these in the HMS Core, we can expect to see a lot more development on the Huawei platform.