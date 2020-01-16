Huawei Driverless Car Technology To Include 5G Capabilities News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei has many plans chalked out for 2020. While leading the 5G industry is one big plan for Huawei, the company is also pursuing other categories. Huawei has shown interest in assisting with driverless cars. The present Huawei chairman Xu Zhijun emphasized that driverless cars are the future and the company wants to be a part of it.

Huawei Driverless Car Technology

Huawei is drawing inspiration from Tesla for driverless car technology. The company is working with various car companies to launch autonomous vehicles and could roll out as early as 2021. This could be the Chinese company's move beyond the traditional telecom equipment industry to venture into a broader range of AI-based products.

"Our ultimate goal is to achieve complete driverlessness, but in the process of moving towards the ultimate goal, it can create value. At present, Tesla is already creating value for everyone," Xu said. As a comparison, he also noted that "if Tesla can do it now, we can all do it."

However, unlike Tesla, Huawei won't be making actual cars. Lu Xiaofeng, the general manager of Huawei's V2X product line notes that Huawei doesn't want to make their own cars. Instead, the company will help car and automobile companies build autonomous vehicles through collaboration.

Huawei Tech In Europe

Dang Wenshuan, Huawei's chief strategy architect, told the Financial Times that the company is going to provide AI backbone in several co-operative ventures including Germany-based Audi and a couple of Chinese manufacturers like GAC Group, Beijing New Energy Automobile, and Chagan Automobile.

"From my understanding, we are working together to have a car that will be shipped in the year 2021 or 2022 using these [autonomous driving] components. This will be in China, but not only in China . . . it will also be in Europe," Wenshuan told FT.

Presently, Huawei is working with SAIC and China Mobile for building 5G connected cars, which pack LTE-V capabilities and C-ITS support. Additional features like intelligent voice interactions, assisted driving functions, and also live video calling functions for autonomous cars. As Huawei ventures deeper into the driverless car segment, one could expect more enhanced 5G features.

