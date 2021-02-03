Instagram Brings Recently Deleted Feature In The Latest Version News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The social media platform Instagram is rolling out a new feature called Recently Deleted, which will let users restore deleted content. Being one of the highly-anticipated features, this capability lets users restore content that has been deleted over up to 30 days.

The Recently Deleted feature can be accessed via the Settings menu in the Instagram app. It applies to all content including photos, videos, IGTV videos and reels. Notably, users can also restore stories with the Recently Deleted feature but it will remain in the folder only for up to 24 hours.

While announcing the Recently Deleted feature, Instagram announced that it has stepped up the protection process to prevent the deletion of posts on the accounts by hackers. The blog post notes that the feature is something that people were asking for.

Detailing on how Instagram's Recently Deleted feature, when the videos, photos, reels, stories and IGTV videos are deleted, the same will be removed from the platform immediately. These deleted content will be stored in the Recently Deleted folder that can be reviewed and restored by users within 30 days. If the deleted content is not restored by users for 30 days, then the same will be automatically deleted. On the other hand, the Instagram Stories can be reviewed for up to 24 hours.

Users can access the deleted content by heading on to Settings -> Account -> Recently Deleted on the latest iteration of the app. Users can access the deleted content from this folder to either restore or permanently delete the same. If the post is restored, then the content will appear on the Instagram profile once again. If it was deleted from the archives, then the restored content will again to archives.

Apart from the Recently Deleted feature, Instagram also announced the protection that will prevent posts getting deleted by hackers. Moreover, the company notes that the account holders will have to verify before they permanently delete or restore the content from the Recently Deleted folder.

