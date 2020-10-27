Just In
- 27 min ago Redmi K30S With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
-
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Binge+ Vs Airtel Xstream Box Set-Top Box: Which One Is Better?
- 1 hr ago Skullcandy To Launch TWS Earphones With ANC And Wireless Charging In India: Amlan Bhattacharjya
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates ‘Happiness Upgrade Days Offers On Premium Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: MI vs RCB Preview: Rohit Sharma unlikely as Mumbai and Bangalore aim to secure play-off berth
- Movies Oscar Isaac In Talks With Disney+ For New Marvel Series Moon Knight
- News Pompeo mentions Galwan Valley says China’s CCP no friend of democracy
- Lifestyle Love Red Velvet? Then You Are Going To Love Vidya Balan And Warina Hussain’s Kurta Sets Too!
- Finance MSCI to Tweak FOL In Indian Stocks; Huge Foreign Funds Expected
- Automobiles Okinawa Electric Scooter Festive Offers 2020: Assured Gift, Lucky Draw & More
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In November
- Education NEET Counselling Registration 2020: Check MCC NEET UG 2020 Registration Link
How To Disconnect Your Instagram Account From Facebook
If you are active on social media, then you will know that there are many advantages of linking both your Instagram and Facebook accounts. Firstly, it is easy to share your Instagram posts on Facebook. And, it is much easier to find and connect to your Facebook friends on Instagram.
If you do not link these accounts, then you will have to go through a lot of simple steps to post the same content and connect to the same set of friends on both social networks. Still, if you want to disconnect both these social networks, then you can follow the steps mentioned below.
How To Disconnect Your Instagram Account From Facebook
To disconnect Instagram from Facebook, you need to first open Instagram on your phone and follow the steps below.
- Go to Settings -> Options and click on Linked Accounts -> Facebook.
- Tap on Unlink Account.
- On iOS devices, you will get a prompt asking you if you want to disconnect the Facebook account. Tap on Yes, I'm Sure.
Notably, business account users on Instagram can do the same by switching to a personal account first. To do this, go to Business Settings -> Options and tap on Switch Back to Personal Account.
Doing so, all the new posts you share on Instagram will no longer appear on Facebook. And, you will not see the prompt to follow your Facebook friends on the photo-sharing app.
How To Remove Instagram Posts From Facebook
If disconnecting both the social media networks is not enough for you, then you can go ahead and remove Instagram posts that you have shared on Facebook previously. You can follow the steps below in a browser for the same.
- Firstly, go to Settings -> Apps. If Instagram is not visible in the list click on See More.
- Click on the Instagram icon from the list.
- At the bottom of the screen, you will see Remove App option. Click on this option.
- In the pop-up window, check the box to remove all your Instagram posts that you have shared on your Facebook account. Confirm by clicking Remove.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,989
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,988
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099