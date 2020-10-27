How To Disconnect Your Instagram Account From Facebook Tips Tricks oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

If you are active on social media, then you will know that there are many advantages of linking both your Instagram and Facebook accounts. Firstly, it is easy to share your Instagram posts on Facebook. And, it is much easier to find and connect to your Facebook friends on Instagram.

If you do not link these accounts, then you will have to go through a lot of simple steps to post the same content and connect to the same set of friends on both social networks. Still, if you want to disconnect both these social networks, then you can follow the steps mentioned below.

How To Disconnect Your Instagram Account From Facebook

To disconnect Instagram from Facebook, you need to first open Instagram on your phone and follow the steps below.

Go to Settings -> Options and click on Linked Accounts -> Facebook.

Tap on Unlink Account.

On iOS devices, you will get a prompt asking you if you want to disconnect the Facebook account. Tap on Yes, I'm Sure.

Notably, business account users on Instagram can do the same by switching to a personal account first. To do this, go to Business Settings -> Options and tap on Switch Back to Personal Account.

Doing so, all the new posts you share on Instagram will no longer appear on Facebook. And, you will not see the prompt to follow your Facebook friends on the photo-sharing app.

How To Remove Instagram Posts From Facebook

If disconnecting both the social media networks is not enough for you, then you can go ahead and remove Instagram posts that you have shared on Facebook previously. You can follow the steps below in a browser for the same.

Firstly, go to Settings -> Apps. If Instagram is not visible in the list click on See More.

Click on the Instagram icon from the list.

At the bottom of the screen, you will see Remove App option. Click on this option.

In the pop-up window, check the box to remove all your Instagram posts that you have shared on your Facebook account. Confirm by clicking Remove.

Best Mobiles in India