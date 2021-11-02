Here's How To Use Instagram Diwali Themed Multi-Author Stickers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Facebook-owned platform Instagram has announced a trio of new stickers ahead of the festival season of Diwali to connect with your family and friends. The social media platform has unveiled a set of new stickers to let users share more Diwali wishes. These stickers have been launched as a part of the global campaign #ShareYourLight. This was created alongside collaboration with Neethi, a Bengaluru-based illustrator, pattern designer, and muralist.

Instagram Diwali Stickers

Instagram's Diwali special stickers will be visible to your followers in a multi-author story on account of the festival season. Whenever you post stories using such stickers, these will be visible to followers. As per the company, the stickers will be visible from November 1 and will be live until tonight. These can be used while posting stories on the platform.

If you want to use the Diwali-themed multi-author stickers on Instagram stories, then you can follow the steps below. Here's how you can use these stickers on the platform.

Step 1: Capture or upload content to your Instagram story.

Step 2: Choose the sticker tool from the navigation bar at the top.

Step 3: Under the app's section, you will see the newly launched Diwali-themed stickers.

Step 4: Now, place the Diwali-themed sticker on your Instagram story.

Step 5: You can now finish creating your Story.

Step 6: That's it! Now, you can post the story.

Do make sure that you can choose the sticker tool from the top navigation bar of the app when you upload any content to your Instagram story. Now, select 'Link Sticker' and add the chosen link and tap. That's it! You can place the sticker anywhere on the story you created.

Furthermore, it has been clearly announced by the Facebook-owned company that Instagram accounts that share misinformation, hate speech, and other content that violates the Community Guidelines will be unable to access the Link sticker on the platform.

If you want to create new stickers on Instagram, then follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Now, open the desired contact in the message tab.

Step 3: You will get several Diwali stickers on the app.

Step 4: Choose the desired sticker and send it to your contacts.

