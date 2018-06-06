Instagram to soon let you post long videos up to one hour

Instagram owned by Facebook appears to be in plans to modify the time constraints associated with uploading videos on the platform. As per a recent report by Wall Street Journal, the platform is considering to increase the video time limit in order to let its users unleash more creativity when it comes to video uploading. This increase in the time limit is said to take it closer to its competitor YouTube making it Facebook's video sharing platform.

As of now, the main feed video length limit is around 60 seconds and the length of videos being uploaded to Instagram Stories is 15 seconds. These existing video length limits suit the use-case of the platform. But it looks like the platform will start supporting longer videos of up to one hour to make it beneficial in the long run.

The report adds that this feature is still in the planning stage and its rollout is yet to be confirmed by the company. Factors likely to be considered by the platform before increasing the video length limit could be the current smartphone-specific platform and the fact that users of Instagram prefer crisp and short videos and images. The story-telling experience on the platform owes its success to its ease-of-use and simplicity. Any changes made to the platform is said to affect its user-friendly nature to a great extent.

Instagram Stories to fit long videos

As of now, there are over 800 million users on Instagram. Of this user base, there are 300 million daily active users of the Stories feature. The Instagram Stories lets users share time-limited posts those will disappear after 24 hours. Stories give a magazine-like view. Check out how to make Instagram Stories can be made more engaging.

The Stories section can fit in longer videos to give an in-depth view into the lives of people and accounts that users follow. By letting users share videos up to 60 minutes long, Instagram could become a more feature-filled video sharing platform.

How to Create Multiple Account on your Instagram

Instagram has been coming up with many new features such as the ability to mute annoying users, view Instagram pictures in Augmented Reality and more. It also lets users share a news feed post to Stories.