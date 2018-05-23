Instagram now lets you mute annoying profiles on its platform

The Facebook-owned image sharing platform Instagram is one of the best image sharing platform that is available in the market today. Just like every other social media platform Instagram is also not immune to various scams and unwanted posts. And then comes the time when you might actually want those annoying posts to stop. Keeping this in mind Instagram had introduced a feature wherein you can 'mute' the annoying or irritating profiles from your feed.

Instagram took it to its official blog post to announce that it will be rolling out the function using which a user can hide posts from certain profiles from without the need of unfollowing them, saving a user from the trouble of embarrassing any relative or friend.

It is easy to turn the settings on. In order to mute any profile all you need to do is visit your Instagram and tap on the three dots that you can find on the overflow icon on the top right. Tap on the three dots and select 'Mute' tab. Using this a user can easily customize what they want to mute whether is the posts or the stories or both of them.

Once an Instagram account is muted, a user will only be able to see the muted user's post after visiting his/her profile page. Further, the muted user will also be not able to know if they have been blocked thanks to the fact that the user will be able to interact with them. The blocked user will also be able to comment on the posts or can tag the user in their post. The feature was highly anticipated and was noticed in the recent leaks related to Instagram. This feature will help the users keep them calm and not get annoyed by unwanted notifications.

