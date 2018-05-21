You can now view your Instagram pictures in Augmented Reality

Instagram is the most preferred platform when it comes to image sharing. However, browsing through Instagram could sometimes be a tedious and boring experience. To make it interesting for the masses, Instagram is now working towards making the picture viewing experience similar to that of what a user might experience while a museum visit.

It is being reported that the Award-winning digital agency ISL has recently developed a new app which is called 'Instagallery'. The Instagallery app will allow the users to view the Instagram images in AR (augmented reality). The reports further suggest that Josh Strupp who is an Associate Director of Marketing at ISL said that Instagallery is an "augmented reality portal to a digital museum that features the most 'liked' photos of a selected Instagram user."

At this moment the app is only available for the iOS users. Android users need to wait for the app as it is yet to be rolled out to the Android devices. The iOS users, on the other hand, are claiming that their perspective of viewing the Instagram photos have completely changed. Josh Strupp further commented on the Instagallery announcement that:

"Built using a blend of custom Cinema 4D-generated assets, the ARKit framework, and the Instagram API, Instagallery is a functional augmented reality prototype. Simply open the iOS application, detect a surface, and enter the gallery! The app pulls a user's top photos and fills six 3D golden frames. If a new post enters the top 6, the app dynamically replaces an old photo with the newer, more popular photo."

Also, the Instagallery is one of the several AR (Augmented Reality) prototypes that were created by ISL back in 2017. The company now plans on continuing more number of similar apps that will come along with the augmented reality features.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to the Instagram, we covered that, Instagram had also introduced set of new features to the Stories including 'Music Stickers', 'Emoji Slider', and 'Cross-platform' sharing' to its platform. Also, a new feature has been added to the platform that allows a user to re-share posts from their feed into their Instagram Story directly, read the complete story here.