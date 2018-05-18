Instagram now allows a user to share Feed Posts to stories

We all are aware of the Story feature that is available in the social messaging apps. The Stories feature for Facebook including the apps that the social media giant owns have seen a number of updates and improvements over time in order to give a user an ultimate experience while using the feature. We all have seen the efforts made by Facebook and other social media apps to attract a number of users. The aim is to engage a large number of users on the platform using the feature. One of the most popular apps that have the stories feature is the Facebook-owned Instagram. The Stories on the Instagram platform is constantly on the rise, which is a good sign for the company.

Instagram had recently introduced new features to the Stories which includes 'Music Stickers', 'Emoji Slider', and 'Cross platform' sharing' to its platform. Now it is being reported that a new feature has been added to the platform that allows a user to share posts from their feed into their Instagram Story directly. This is believed to increase the number of user interaction n in stories. It is a new and easy way using which a user can share the things that they care amount on the stories.

The new feature has begun rolling out for the users. One can expect to receive the update soon if in case they have not received it yet. This is how a user can use the new Instagram Stories feature on your smartphone:

1. When a user finds a post in their feed that they want to share their Story then they need to simply tap on the 'Share' icon below it. A user will be then able to see an option to 'Add Post to Story.". A user needs to tap on that and they'll see a preview of what the Story will look like. Instagram includes the post as a sticker in the Story.

2. A user can then tap on the sticker to explore new styles (there are currently only two), and can also resize and rotate the sticker as per desire.

3. All you need to do after this is to simply share the post on your story.

As per Instagram using the new feature, a user can only create stories from posts shared by public profiles. Also, if a user doesn't want others to have the ability to share posts on their Story, they can opt-out from Instagram settings.