Instagram Reels Gets Voice Effects And Text To Speech Features; Here's How To Use News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram Reels, the TikTok alternative short-video making app was launched last year which has gained a lot of popularity. The photo-sharing app is bringing one after another new feature for its Reels. To recall, Instagram users could only record up to 15 seconds of video at the launch, while the time limit has now extended up to 60 seconds.

Instagram has launched a dedicated tab, new filters, editing tools, and so on for the Reels. Now, Reels has got two new features namely - Voice Effects and Text To Speech. These features are similar to TikTok. Now, check here details and how to use the aforementioned features.

Instagram Voice Effects Feature

The Voice Effects feature is a tool that will help you to modify the audio and voiceover in your Instagram Reels. You get a total of five Voice Effect options namely -announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist. Follow these steps to know how to use Instagram Voice Effects feature.

How To Use It?

Step 1: Open your Instagram and go to the Reels section.

Step 2: Record a Reels or upload any video from your gallery.

Step 3: Now, tap on the music note which will take you Audio control section.

Step 4: After that, select Voice Effects.

Step 5: Now, select any effect as your preference and it will modify the audio and voiceover in your Instagram Reels.

Instagram Text To Speech Feature

Instagram Text To Speech feature can be accessed via text tool in Instagram's Reels camera. It allows an auto-generated voice to read your text aloud. Instagram also states this feature lets you add narration without using your own voice, get more creative, and add fun and humor to your Reels. Here's the step-by-step guide on how to use Instagram Text To Speech feature.

Step 1: First, open Instagram and go to the Reels section.

Step: Create a Reels or upload a video from your gallery.

Step 3: Then add text to your Reels video using Text Tool.

Step 4: Now, click on the text bubble and then select the 'Text to Speech' option from the three dots menu.

Step 5: You will get two voice options. Now, select one of them and post the Reels video.

Both the Voice Effects and Text To Speech features are available for both Android and iOS users. If you are not able to access the features, update your Instagram app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store.

Can Instagram Reels Take On TikTok?

Instagram Reels has now most of the similar features as TikTok. Instagram Reels also helps creators to make money like TikTok. If you are not aware of how to earn money using Instagram Reels, can head over to our previous article.

It is also important to note that Instagram doesn't pay you directly for your Reels, you can only earn when it is a paid promotion. While TikTok is banned in the country, it now allows creators to make a video with a time limit of up to 3 minutes.

Best Mobiles in India