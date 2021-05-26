Using Instagram Reels? You Could Get Paid For That News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Instagram and other social media sites have been in the limelight in India, especially with brewing talks about a ban on these platforms. At the same time, Instagram is working on a new feature that might be a money-making opportunity for many! Dubbed as 'Earn bonuses from Instagram', the new feature will apparently pay users if they scroll through Instagram Reels.

Instagram Reels Pays!

The report comes from iOS developer Alessandro Paluzzi who discovered the possible new feature at a few back-end codes. From the looks of it, Instagram could be working on a feature that could pay creators using Reels. It looks like Instagram wants to 'spread the word' about Reels, for which, creators and influencers would be paid.

The screenshots shared by Paluzzi note that Instagram influencers would be eligible to get monetary rewards once they reach certain variable "Bonus thresholds". Additionally, there are a couple of other parameters to consider as well, for instance, the upload volume or audience engagement metrics of the creator.

Presently, Facebook-owned Instagram isn't saying anything about the new bonus program. Given the back-end codes are already out, the new feature could rollout pretty soon - at least in select countries. In that scenario, Instagram could give us a better insight as the launch approaches.

#Instagram is working on "Bonuses", a new way to monetize with your content 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xa8jZLn6I3 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 21, 2021

Instagram Reels Bonus: Competition With Other Social Media

Bonus and monetary rewards for influencers and creators aren't something new. For instance, Snapchat promises a USD 1 million reward for popular creators for a day - for those with the most entertaining clips. Now, Snap has revised this plan when it announced the new Spectacles.

At the same time, we have also YouTube paying creators for years now, including creators for YouTube Shorts - which is a clone of Reels and TikTok. Instagram influencers and creators also have access to monetary rewards, but this happens mainly through paid content and product promotions.

In this scenario, Instagram is reviving its platform by bringing in a couple of new features for creators. For one, Instagram Insights is a new tool for Reels and IG Live, where users can understand the evaluate their performance with the data provided. From the looks of it, Instagram is trying to win over more creators with better tools and monetary rewards.

