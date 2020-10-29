Instagram To Let Users Livestream Up To 4 Hours; New Archive Option For Live Videos News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram has now extended its Live video time up to four hours. Previously, the time limit was one hour for the live stream and the social media platform has also introduced two other features. Users can now keep all their live videos saved for up to 30 days. Besides, you will get now a separate "Live Now" section within the IGTV which helps you to discover more live streaming content.

With this COVID-19 pandemic, Livestream on social media platforms has become immensely popular. The three new updates were announced via Twitter. The extension of the time limit is most helpful for those hosting events for Yoga, fitness classes, tutorial videos, and more.

The new live videos archive option you can find in the same place where your stories archives live. Notably, you can archive your live videos for 30 days after the end of Livestream. You can also download your live videos and share them via another platform.

Instagram is more popular than other social media platforms and, it has introduced several features in the past few days. Recently, Instagram has merged its messaging app with Facebook Messenger. Users can also see new chat theme options, reacting to message with emojis, swiping to reply to the text on its new update.

Earlier this month, Instagram also announced 13 new icon options during its 10th anniversary. We already discussed how to change the Instagram icon in our previous story. In addition, Instagram Reels also now allowed users to capture up to 30-second videos from the earlier 15 seconds. There is also a dedicated tab for Reels. So, we can expect in the future to see more new features from the social media platform.

Best Mobiles in India