Instagram to roll out Portrait mode and Slow-mo mode for its stories

Instagram which is Facebook's mobile, desktop and Internet-based photo-sharing application and service is reportedly working on new portrait shutter mode along with slow-mo for its Stories. As per some reports from Beebom the feature was first discovered by a user named Ishan Agarwal who happened to spot an icon which was labelled as 'potrait_shutter_icon" within the app's APK.

The report further suggests that Instagram refused to make any comment on this matter and it is also being believed that the portrait shutter mode will be similar to the portrait mode found on the iPhone X and the Google Pixel 2. Further, the user also happened to discover a small icon which was dedicated to a "Slow-Mo" shutter mode and also a feature which is titled 'Close Friends'. That said we will check the features rolled out by Instagram soon and will let you know how well the new features work.

In our previous article, we have covered how Instagram has started revamping its app with lots of features and the latest and famous one to tag along is the Snapchat-like "Stories". This is a new feature which allows users to capture and share video clips throughout the day, where it gets deleted after 24 hours and won't appear on your profile grid or feed.

In order to use the Stories, users need to upload photos or videos in an order that tells their narrative in day-to-day life. In this article, we will guide on how to hide stories from some of the followers. In this case, hiding is not blocking, where the people who you hide stories from will be able to see your profile and posts. You can read the full story here.

In our other article, we also covered how a user can post Instagram photos as full images on Twitter. In order to share the complete images, a user will need to download the IFFFT app with which a user can share full Instagram images on Twitter. To read the full story you can click here

For all latest technology news stay tuned at Gizbot.