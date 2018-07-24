IRCTC Train status can now be checked on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has recently introduced the feature wherein it will allow its users to check their train status inline using the chat application. The company has been rolling out a number of feature for its platform off-lately; however, most of the services primarily aim towards curbing the spread of fake news in the platform which is resulting in the public lynching in India.

The company is also working on giving its user base a premium experience while using its platform. The new feature introduced by the company will allow the users to make use of the platform to easily get their status of train tickets online. The will allow the users to save time and get the information with much ease.

Some recent reports from the web suggest that the Indian Railways has teamed up with MakeMyTrip which is an online travel service provider to give the users live status of the updates of their train's schedule via WhatsApp. The feature will be available for the Indian user base.

Users who are interested in getting the update can request for the information related to their train schedule, booking as well as cancellation status along with the platform number o which the train will arrive. The users will be able to get the status by sending a request using WhatsApp.

In order to use the newly introduced feature users will need to save the number "7349389104" on their smartphone or the tablet. Once they have saved the number they will be able to send their specific train number to the above-mentioned number using WhatsApp. Once the message reaches the server and it is not busy then the users will get a reply within 10 seconds after the message gets blue ticks.

With the introduction of this new feature the Indian railways their users to not to rely on calling the 139 number to get their train status. Moreover, the users who rely on third-party apps to get the information may often expose them to malicious content. The new feature will surely allow the users to get the information easily without the risk of exposing themselves to the malicious contents.