JioMart Fake Websites On The Rise; Reliance Cautions Public

JioMart has slowly risen in popularity, especially during the lockdown. The new Jio venture has helped consumers by delivering groceries to their doorstep, which naturally led to the rise in demand. A few hackers have taken advantage of the high demand by creating fake websites that looks just like the real JioMart website.

JioMart Fake Websites Spotted

The number of fake JioMart websites has steeply risen. So, when a customer opens one of these fake websites to place an order, they're making payments to a hacker instead of a retailer. What's worse, some of these fake websites are also offering JioMart franchises at reasonable prices to lure more people.

A lot of these fake websites were surfacing on social media platforms that easily attracted users. Reliance Retail responded once the issue intensified and listed out the fake websites. Some of the fake websites listed are detailed below:

jiodealership.com

jiomartfranchises.com

jiomartshop.info

jiomartreliance.com

jiomartfranchiseonline.com

jiomartsfranchises.online

jiomart-franchise.com

jiomartindia.in.net

jiomartfranchise.co

jiodealership.com

Reliance JioMart Responds

Reliance took the matter to hand and published a caution on its social media platforms. Reliance Retail said it "would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing any dealer or franchisee in any manner whatsoever."

As noted, a lot of these JioMart fake websites were spotted on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. Naturally, one might be easily tempted to click on the links and order some groceries, especially because they offer massive discounts.

How To Stay Clear Of Fake Websites?

Sometimes it's difficult to differentiate between a fake website and a real one. But it's advisable to always check and recheck the site you're visiting, especially if there's a money transaction involved. A few pointers to keep in mind is to check the URL of the website and also the logo to ensure you're at the right platform. If you still have concerns about the JioMart fake websites, you can contact the Reliance customer care number or send your queries on their website/social media handles.

