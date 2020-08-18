Jio Pay UPI Service Available For JioPhone Users, Wider Rollout Expected Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio was speculated to come up with a new payment option for the users of Jio Phone. The company was claimed to be in talks with the National Payments Corporation of India to bring its UPI service. Now, it looks like the Jio Pay UPI service is available to over a thousand users of JioPhone.

As per a report by BGR India, the Jio Pay UPI service for Jio Phone is said to be in the public testing phase. The telco is claimed to be rolled out widely to all users sometime soon. The report notes that Jio has been testing the service for over a year. And, it is available to over a thousand of JioPhone users since August 15.

Jio Pay UPI Service For JioPhone

The report has also revealed a set of images of the UPI-enabled service from the telco as seen above. These screenshots have been shared by a JioPhone user in Mumbai. The application uses UPI and the report hints that UPI supports complete features such as Add Bank, Pay through VPA, Scan and Pay, and Transaction History.

As per the report, the Jio Pay service has been built on a tokenization platform. It uses the Tap and Pay contactless payment via NFC in any POS machine supporting NFC. For now, Jio has bands such as Axis Bank, ICICI Bank HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank onboard. It is claimed that both debit and credit cards of these banks of the above-mentioned banks can be tokenized and utilized for payment.

Jio has re-worked with NPCI for Kai OS on JioPhone as the NPCI library is responsible to bring the payments screen whenever users key in their UPI PIN for all the transactions.

Furthermore, the report notes that the Jio Pay UPI service will witness a wider rollout soon. An official announcement could be made in the coming days. Only the original JioPhone users have received the UPI feature and the JioPhone 2 users need to wait for the same to be rolled out to them. And, the same could be announced at the official launch of the service.

Best Mobiles in India