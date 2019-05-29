JioSaavn Partners With Snapchat: Now Share Favorite Songs As Stories News oi-Priyanka Dua The partnership also includes creative tools in the form of Lenses and Filters, as well as content with Publisher Stories.

Snap Inc. parent company of Snapchat and JioSaavn, the audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists have come up together to connect with millions of South Asian mobile users worldwide.

The integration will allow JioSaavn users to share what they are listening to from the JioSaavn app to Snapchat. The partnership also includes creative tools in the form of Lenses and Filters, as well as content with Publisher Stories.

Besides JioSaavn users can share their favorite songs with family and friends on Snapchat with the tap of a button.

In addition, Snapchat and JioSaavn will also continue to work together and create new Lenses around exclusive music and artists every month allowing Indian mobile users to engage with and share their music creatively.

So far, JioSaavn-powered artist lenses have included Jasmin Walia and Zack Knight for their major hit 'Bom Diggy' and The PropheC's 'Vibe'.

As a content partner with Snapchat, JioSaavn will produce Publisher Stories so that users can experience a front-row seat to their favorite JioSaavn artists and events on the Discover page - Snapchat's a content platform to the right of the camera. The content also will include exclusive Snaps from concerts, tours and behind-the-scenes experiences with global artists and talent.

To recall last year in December Saavn Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), had launched JioSaavn, South Asia's largest streaming, entertainment and artist platform.

As announced in March 2018 at the time of acquisition of Saavn by Reliance Industries Ltd, the implied valuation of the combined entity at over $1 billion makes it the most valuable music streaming platform in South Asia, and among the most popular in the world.

With the integrated JioSaavn app, users can expect a suite of new in-app products and music experiences, including an interactive lyrics feature, localized vernacular display, custom integrations with concerts and live events, as well as exclusive video content to roll out over the next few months.

The service is offering on a freemium model in India with all users having access to the ad-supported product. Jio subscribers would enjoy seamless access to the integrated app. Additionally, as part of this launch, Jio users will also get a 90-day extended free trial of JioSaavn Pro, the streaming service's premium product.