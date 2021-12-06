Just In
- 1 hr ago Amazon Sale: List Of Best Wireless TV Headphones To Buy In India
- 2 hrs ago Microsoft Edge Has Slight Edge Over Google Chrome; What Makes It Better
- 2 hrs ago Realme 9i Features Revealed Online; 90Hz Display, SD680 Chip, And 50MP Camera At Helm
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Wants To Cool Down Earth By Dimming Sunlight; Here’s What It Plans
Don't Miss
- Finance EPFO Credits 8.5% Interest In 22.55 Cr Accounts For FY 20-21: Steps To Check Balance
- News Ex Shia waqf board chief, Rizvi converts to Hinduism
- Lifestyle Omicron: Parliamentary Panel Recommends Evaluation Of Vaccines, More Research For Booster Dose
- Movies ITA Awards: Event That Felicitated Celebs Like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar To Be Back With Latest Edition
- Education NIOS On Demand Examination 2022 Registration For Class 10, 12 Starts Today, Steps To Register For NIOS ODE
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 6, 2021
- Automobiles Cars Are About To Get Pricier In India From January 2022 Onwards
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Dispur
LinkedIn Now Supports Hindi Language; Here’s How To Switch To Hindi Language
LinkedIn, the professional social networking platform has announced support for regional language Hindi. Now, you will be able to access your feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi. The feature is available on both smartphone and desktop versions. LinkedIn now supports a total of 25 languages globally.
Also, India is the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, and the company says, ''We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for 'every' member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world.''
All in all, with the support for the Hindi language, the professional social networking wants to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in the country.
How To Change To Hindi Language On LinkedIn
If you are using an Android or iOS device then follow these steps to switch to the Hindi language on LinkedIn.
Step 1: Go to your phone's "Settings" and language option.
Step 2: Now, select Hindi as the preferred device language. Once it has changed to Hindi, your LinkedIn app will automatically update the language.
For desktop users, visit the LinkedIn homepage and tap on the "Me" icon. Then select "Settings and Privacy. To change to Hindi on desktop, follow these steps:
Step 1: First login to your LinkedIn account on the desktop.
Step 2: Then, tap on the 'Me' icon placed at the top-right corner.
Step 3: Now, click on the 'Settings & Privacy' and then to the language option which is placed under the 'Site Preferences' option.
Step 4: After that, you need to choose the language as Hindi.
It is also important to note that if the creator posts any content in English, it will be visible in that language; however, now you will get the option of translating to Hindi. Users also change only the content language to Hindi. With this, LinkedIn will only show the posts and comments to Hindi.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
25,636
-
11,713
-
23,393
-
9,000
-
26,000
-
37,877