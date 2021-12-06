LinkedIn Now Supports Hindi Language; Here’s How To Switch To Hindi Language News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LinkedIn, the professional social networking platform has announced support for regional language Hindi. Now, you will be able to access your feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi. The feature is available on both smartphone and desktop versions. LinkedIn now supports a total of 25 languages globally.

Also, India is the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, and the company says, ''We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for 'every' member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world.''

All in all, with the support for the Hindi language, the professional social networking wants to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in the country.

How To Change To Hindi Language On LinkedIn

If you are using an Android or iOS device then follow these steps to switch to the Hindi language on LinkedIn.

Step 1: Go to your phone's "Settings" and language option.

Step 2: Now, select Hindi as the preferred device language. Once it has changed to Hindi, your LinkedIn app will automatically update the language.

For desktop users, visit the LinkedIn homepage and tap on the "Me" icon. Then select "Settings and Privacy. To change to Hindi on desktop, follow these steps:

Step 1: First login to your LinkedIn account on the desktop.

Step 2: Then, tap on the 'Me' icon placed at the top-right corner.

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Settings & Privacy' and then to the language option which is placed under the 'Site Preferences' option.

Step 4: After that, you need to choose the language as Hindi.

It is also important to note that if the creator posts any content in English, it will be visible in that language; however, now you will get the option of translating to Hindi. Users also change only the content language to Hindi. With this, LinkedIn will only show the posts and comments to Hindi.

