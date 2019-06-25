Just In
Your Favourite Android Games From Google Play Store Might Be Stealing Your Data
In our previous stories, we have mentioned about malicious apps present in the Google Play Store, the one stop shop for Android app. Now, a report from the University of Sydney and Data61 of CSIRO reveals that the Google Play Store is the home of at least 2000 apps, which are very dangerous.
According to the latest report from Computerworld, there are at least 2040 malicious apps in the Google Play Store, which can steal your data and might cause some malfunction to the smartphone out of 1 million apps in the Play Store.
These apps are known to access data which is relevant to the service that the app provides. Some of the most trending apps like Hill Climb Racing and Temple Run are also found guilty for collecting unnecessary data from the users.
Research Done Using Machine Learning And Neural Network
As manually testing 1 million apps requires a lot of time and manpower, the research team has used sophisticated AI tools like Machine Learning and Neural Network to find out the potential threats. According to the report, the algorithm found around 49,608 potential hazardous apps in the Google Play Store.
If we look at the overall numbers, the Google Play Store has 7246 apps that are categorized as malicious by the AI tool, there are 2040 fake and high-risk apps, there are 1565 apps which ask for sensitive permission, and lastly, the Google Play Store also houses 1,407 apps which feature third-party ad library.
Google has been pretty strict nowadays, and the company has removed some of the malicious apps from the store, if not every app. Similarly, the company has started to monitor app submission, were, the app rejection rate has increased 55% in the last year and the app suspension rate has also increased by 66%.
What Do We Think About The Report?
This report re-affirms the fact that the Google Play Store has a lot of malicious apps, and, there are a lot of fake apps, which behaves as some other app by duplicating the app icon. Make sure that you install the right app on the Google Play Store, as, installing a malicious app can cause a lot of trouble.
