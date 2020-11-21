Microsoft Teams Desktop And Web Version Is Free For All Users Now; Can It Beat Zoom? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and Microsoft Teams have been the go-to destination for all communicative needs this pandemic year. Moreover, there have been several new entrants, including Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. Microsoft Teams now announced the new desktop and web version of the platform, which is free for all users.

Microsoft Teams Desktop, Web Version

The new Microsoft Teams for desktop and web users will allow up to 300 participants every day. Anyone access the video conferencing platform from their PC or laptop now. A new feature here is that 49 friends or family members can be viewed in a gallery view or in 'Together Mode' on the desktop or web version.

The tech giant notes that the new desktop and web version was rolled out just in time for Thanksgiving, where people are still in quarantine and are unable to travel. The Microsoft Teams Together Mode also enables people to connect easily with their families over the holidays. The best part is that it's free for all users.

How To Use Microsoft Teams On Desktop, Web

Using Microsoft Teams on the desktop or the web is very easy. Do note, you won't need a Microsoft account or a Microsoft Teams account. Here's how to use Microsoft Teams on the desktop or web:

Step 1: Download the Microsoft Teams app from the Windows Store for the desktop version. Or else, you can find Microsoft Teams on your browser.

Step 2: Next, sign in with your Microsoft account and create a meeting link.

Step 3: Share the link with the people you wish to have the virtual meeting with. Begin the meeting from your PC via the desktop or the web version.

If you aren't the host, ensure that you have the link to join the meeting. Once you click on the link from your Microsoft account, you can join the meeting.

Microsoft Teams Vs Zoom

The pandemic has shifted the focus on virtual meeting platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. While Zoom was already available in both desktop and web formats, Microsoft Teams comes as a new addition. However, several factors make Microsoft Teams better as it's completely free, doesn't require an account to access the features, and has additional security measures.

Best Mobiles in India