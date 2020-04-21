Netflix Introduces Screen Lock Feature For Android App News oi-Karan Sharma

There might be many instances where you are watching a TV series on your smartphone and accidental touches the screen ending up either closing the episode, of skipping the scenes. If yes, then this is good news for all Netflix app users.

The video streaming platform has started rolling an update which brings a new feature called Screen Lock. The new feature locks the screen UI elements while watching content on the app. This new feature will help users to avoid unnecessary forwarding, skip to the next episode, activate and deactivate subtitle, and more during accidental screen touches.

According to the report, Netflix is pushing the update since last few days via over-the-Air (OTA). The "Screen Lock" button is placed in between the "Speed" and "Episode" buttons in the content player's user interface. Clicking the new button will remove all the UI elements from the player, including the play/pause, rewind/forward buttons and the video scrubber.

Once you activate the "Screen Lock" button, you can only see the video content playing on the screen and a lock icon. To unlock the elements and get the UI back, you need to tap the lock icon twice. After which the entire player UI will come back to normal and you can access anything according to your requirements.

However, it is not a fool-proof feature to keep your children away from the phone and tapping or pressing UI elements. But this feature will effectively help users to prevent accidental touch.

Recently, Netflix added a new feature to Parent Control, allowing parents or guardians to draw a line between children and adult content. The content streaming platform enables parents to block a particular sequence or movie which will not show up in the child's profile.

Netflix also increased the PIN-control function, which will allow users to lock adult profile with four-digit code and restrict children from accessing those profiles.

