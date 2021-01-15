Just In
Netflix Likely Tests Spatial Audio On Select Apple Devices
Reportedly, Netflix is testing the support for Apple's Spatial Audio feature. Currently, this feature works on the Apple AirPods Pro truly wireless earphones and AirPods Max headphones. As of now, this feature is under testing and most users cannot access the same despite having a supported headset and a premium Netflix account.
It is believed that the feature under testing could go live and be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. With the Netflix Spatial Audio support feature, users will be able to find a rich and useful source of content that lets them try out what's touted to be the major feature on the new Apple AirPods Max.
Netflix Spatial Audio Support
As per the French publication, iPhoneSoft citing an unnamed Netflix developer, the spatial audio support is in the testing phase. As hinted by 9to5Mac, this feature wouldn't take much effort for Netflix to rollout for supported devices as it already has a huge library of content in surround sound, which Spatial Audio can convert into virtualized surround sound experience. As of now, this capability is only supported by iOS 14. Spatial Audio is compatible with Apple TV streaming service for select content.
For now, there is no word if the spatial audio feature will be limited to all the iOS users of Netflix or if it will be rolled out to the latest iOS 14 devices. It appears to be limited only for testing purposes for now.
What It Means For Us
With the rollout of the Spatial Audio capability, Netflix users can enable virtualized surround sound while they watch supported content on an iOS 14 running iPhone or iPad. It will bring head-tracking features that will let the sound move across the channels depending on the position of the user's head against the device.
It will work well with supported content from Apple TV with the help of sensors on the headphones and smartphone for head-tracking. Notably, the virtualized surround sound appears to work in the same manner as other technologies such as Dolby Atmos on Netflix.
