Netflix to bring low-cost plan priced at Rs. 250 per month for mobile users

Netflix is one of the popular video streaming services available in India. It is being long rumored that the service will bring low-cost subscription plans for developing markets including India in an attempt to increase its local business. Now, it looks like a sort of confirmation has emerged from the company regarding the same.

As per a recent report by The Economic Times citing people familiar with the development, Netflix appears to be testing a low-cost plan for mobile users in India. It looks like the service wants to expand its user base in the country with this move.

Netflix low-cost plans

The report notes that Netflix will come up with subscription plans for mobile users priced at Rs. 250 per month. As of now, there are three plans for the users in the country. The base plan is priced at Rs. 500 per month, the standard plan is priced at Rs. 650 per month and the premium plan is priced at Rs. 800 per month. If the service introduces a low-cost plan priced at Rs. 250 per month, then we can expect more Indian users to use the platform.

With the upcoming low-cost subscription plan, it is said that users can watch SD content only on a single screen. This is acceptable as the existing basic plan priced at Rs. 500 offers the same benefits.

Cheaper alternatives available

Netflix is an expensive subscription service for users in the country. There are other streaming services such as Hotstar available for Rs. 199 per month onwards and Amazon Prime priced at Rs. 129 per month. Even ZEE5 is available for Rs. 99 per month while ALTBalaji costs as low as Rs. 100 for three months.

When to expect?

For now, there is no word regarding the rollout date of this low-cost plan from Netflix for mobile users in India. But as it will be a mobile-only plan, it will support both Android and iOS devices.