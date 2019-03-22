ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Netflix to bring low-cost plan priced at Rs. 250 per month for mobile users

    Netflix’s low-cost plan to be priced at Rs. 250 per month but there is no information regarding when it will be made available.

    By
    |

    Netflix is one of the popular video streaming services available in India. It is being long rumored that the service will bring low-cost subscription plans for developing markets including India in an attempt to increase its local business. Now, it looks like a sort of confirmation has emerged from the company regarding the same.

    Netflix to bring low-cost plan priced at Rs. 250 per month

     

    As per a recent report by The Economic Times citing people familiar with the development, Netflix appears to be testing a low-cost plan for mobile users in India. It looks like the service wants to expand its user base in the country with this move.

    Netflix low-cost plans

    The report notes that Netflix will come up with subscription plans for mobile users priced at Rs. 250 per month. As of now, there are three plans for the users in the country. The base plan is priced at Rs. 500 per month, the standard plan is priced at Rs. 650 per month and the premium plan is priced at Rs. 800 per month. If the service introduces a low-cost plan priced at Rs. 250 per month, then we can expect more Indian users to use the platform.

    With the upcoming low-cost subscription plan, it is said that users can watch SD content only on a single screen. This is acceptable as the existing basic plan priced at Rs. 500 offers the same benefits.

    Cheaper alternatives available

    Netflix is an expensive subscription service for users in the country. There are other streaming services such as Hotstar available for Rs. 199 per month onwards and Amazon Prime priced at Rs. 129 per month. Even ZEE5 is available for Rs. 99 per month while ALTBalaji costs as low as Rs. 100 for three months.

    When to expect?

    For now, there is no word regarding the rollout date of this low-cost plan from Netflix for mobile users in India. But as it will be a mobile-only plan, it will support both Android and iOS devices.

    Read More About: netflix apps news
    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue