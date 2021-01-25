Netflix On Android Just Got A Lot Better; Here Is Why? News oi-Vivek

Netflix is always working to improve the overall multimedia consumption experience, and the new update will take the Nextflix experience to the next-level, especially on Android smartphones.

Netflix has now rolled out a major update, which now enhances the overall audio experience. Netflix now supports Extended HE-AAC with MPEG-D DRC (xHE-AAC) on select Android smartphones, running on Android 9 Pie or a newer operating system.

What Is xHE-AAC?

xHE-AAC is an audio codec with support for variable bit-rate audio transmission. It is a combination of extended HE-AAC and MPEG-D DRC, developed by Fraunhofer IIS. One major feature of the xHE-AAC is adaptive streaming, where, it can change the bitrate on audio or video streaming apps such as Netflix, depending on the speed of the internet.

xHE-AAC will automatically switch to a very low bit rate and a continuous playback mode in challenging network situations. Similarly, it will automatically switch to a higher bit rate to improve the audio quality if it gets a faster internet connection. This is going to be an interesting feature for Indian Netflix users, who stream movies and shows using mobile data.

Another interesting feature of the xHE-AAC codec is that it can automatically boost a certain portion of the audio. According to a survey by Netflix, users switched from built-in speakers to headphones seven percent less often with the xHE-AAC codec. Similarly, this number was increased to 16 percent while watching the content in the high-dynamic range.

How Does xHE-AAC Works On Netflix?

Google made it mandatory to use the xHE-AAC codec on devices based on Android 9 Pie or a newer version. Once you update your Netflix app on your Android smartphone, it will automatically fetch the xHE-AAC codec and it works when using Netflix with the built-in speakers or with a wired headphone.

Netflix has also claimed that xHE-AAC support will soon be available for other platforms as well. However, as of now, there is no specific information if iOS devices will also get this feature.

