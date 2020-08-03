Netflix Rolls Out Playback Speed Controls Feature To Android Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2019, there was an announcement from Netflix, the popular video streaming service that it is testing the ability to let users adjust the playback speed. This announcement was followed by a backlash from the creative community of Hollywood. Director Brad Bird and actor Aaron Paul voiced out against the service's decision to offer playback controls.

Despite these concerns, the streaming service has rolled out the feature to adjust the playback speed to the users of its Android apps. This feature will be rolled out to all its users across the world in the coming weeks.

Netflix is introducing a slew of new features from time to time to ensure that the quality of content offered by the creative community is not disrupted and is truly enjoyable by users. When it comes to the ability to adjust the playback speed, it also lets users correct the pitch in audio at both slower and faster speeds.

Netflix Playback Speed Controls

Going by the latest feature reported by The Verge, Netflix lets its Android users control the playback speed. With this option, the users of the Android app of this service can choose playback speeds ranging from 0.5x, which is half the original speed to 1.5x, which is 50% faster. The same can be adjusted in increments of 0.25. Notably, users can watch the controls at slower speeds of 0.5x or 0.75x and faster speeds of 1.25x or 1.5x.

In comparison to YouTube, Netflix has a relatively lesser number of options. We say so as YouTube lets users stream content from 0.25x to 2x. Notably, even the downloaded control that is saved for offline viewing can also be watched at the preferred playback speed. One interesting aspect is that the playback speed controls have to be chosen for every single title and this will prevent watching a title at 1.5x accidentally.

This feature is claimed to be one of the most requested features by its users. Well, the ability to watch titles at a slower speed will provide users the flexibility to watch their favorite scene slower or read the subtitles without the necessity of pausing. Also, it will be great for those who have hearing difficulties.

Initially, it has been rolled out for Android users. Netflix will track the response to the ability to control the playback speed from both subscribers and the creative community. Based on the same, it will roll out the feature to the iOS app and the web version of the service. As of now, there is no testing phase for the Netflix TV app.

