Netflix Tests Sleep Timer Feature For Android Users
Netflix is one of the household brands that lets users stream videos such as movies and TV shows. It lets us binge into our favorite content anywhere and anytime. With the launch of many new features, Netflix is trying to improve the user experience and take it up the scale every time. The latest feature that Netflix might get is the ability to set a timer.
The sleep timer is one of the most useful features that Netflix users will get. It will come in handy for those who fall asleep while using the video streaming service. If you are wondering what this Netflix feature is all about, check out here.
Netflix Sleep Timer Feature Detailed
The new sleep timer feature on Netflix will turn off the content that is being played on the platform after a specific time. The users will be given options to choose from four time slots such as 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes or until the current show or movie they are watching comes to an end. Based on the options users choose, Netflix will stop playing the content automatically.
Well, this feature is useful for those users of Netflix who fall asleep while watching TV. Also, it will save the battery life of the device they use for watching Netflix. Moreover, it lets users pick up the content from where they have left it.
When To Expect?
Currently, Netflix is testing the sleep timer feature with a limited number of Android users across the world. As of now, there is no word on whether or not the feature will be rolled out to iOS users and those who use the service desktop or TV. users. Similar to the other features rolled out in the past, we can expect this one to make its way to the other platforms in the future.
Notably, Netflix sleep timer feature is limited only to the Adult profiles. It remains to be seen if this feature will be rolled out for the Kids profiles. It is tipped that the sleep timer feature can be enabled by clicking on the Clock icon in the top right corner of any content that is playing. We are yet to get and try this feature to give more clarity on this.
