New WhatsApp Features To Arrive On Android Soon

The most popular instant messaging app - WhatsApp is constantly hitting the tech headlines for bringing in numerous changes to its app. It makes changes to make sure users get an improved user experience from the app. Now, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is again on the tech headlines as it is believed to be testing new features.

WhatsApp Waveforms For Voice Messages

WhatsApp is claimed to be testing waveforms for voice messages and make some changes to the Business accounts. As per WABetaInfo, the well-known WhatsApp fansite that tracks new features and changes, WhatsApp beta for Android has received waveforms for voice messages with the beta version 2.21.13.17. However, it is said that the feature has been removed temporarily due to some user complaints.

Now, it has been found that an update will be rolled out in the future to bring waveforms while recording a voice message. When the WhatsApp waveforms for voice messages is rolled out for users, we can expect it to replace the seek bar. The source has also spotted a future update that will show the real-time waveforms while recording a voice message. It indicates that the waves will be smaller or larger based on how loud the voice is.

It notes that the app will give users a chance to listen to the voice message before they send it. Currently, this feature is under development on both Android and iOS. As of now, there is no clarity regarding when this feature will be rolled out for all users though it is likely to be a part of the next beta build.

WhatsApp Business Account Changes

Besides testing waveforms for voice messages, WhatsApp is reportedly testing some changes with the last seen and online status of Business accounts. This was spotted as a part of the beta build 2.21.13.17. Business accounts on the platform running this version of WhatsApp will not show an online status or last seen message anymore as they did so long. It will only say Business Account under the name.

The source noted that it is possible to see the last seen and online status from WhatsApp for iOS and Web versions for now. With the next beta build, we can expect it to make it to the other versions of WhatsApp too.

While these new features have been spotted, WhatsApp has not shared any details regarding the same and we can expect some clarity in the near future.

