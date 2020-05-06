ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Not Having AarogyaSetu App Can Lead To 6 Months Jail Or Rs. 1,000 Fine

    By
    |

    Noida police have announced that not having the COVID-19 tracker app will be a punishable offence for all the residence of Noida and Greater Noida. Resident without the app on their smartphone will be fined or jailed. The rule is also for the ones who are entering the city.

    Not Having AarogyaSetu App Can Lead To 6 Months Jail Or Rs. 1,000 Fine

     

    "All those with smartphones who do not have the application can be booked under Section 188 of the IPC. After that, a judicial magistrate will either decide if the person will be tried, fined or left with a warning," said Akhilesh Kumar, DCP Law and Order.

    Section 188 of IPC (The Indian Penal Code) deals with any insubordination to the orders announced by a public servant to control a situation. A person found not obeying the law can be imprisoned up to six months or fined up to Rs. 1,000.

    "If people download it instantly, we will let them go. We are doing this so that people take the order seriously and download it. But if they do not download it after repeated warnings, we will take action," he added.

    In some cases where users don't have a mobile data will be provided with Wi-Fi hotspot to download the app then and there. In cases where users are found with less phone storage, then officers are suggested to take the person's phone number and call them later to check whether they have downloaded the app or not.

    As per information shared by The Indian Express, police officials will be conducting checks at borders, market areas, and also during patrol duty. So don't be shocked if a police officer walks towards you and ask for the AarogyaSetu app.

    This step is to make the app mandatory for everyone, which will help the government track COVID-19 suspects. However, the Centre's guidelines suggest that the app should be installed on smartphones of all the public and private sector employees who are attending offices. But states have the power to tighten up the rules in order to maintain law and enforcement.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: aarogya setu app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X