Not Having AarogyaSetu App Can Lead To 6 Months Jail Or Rs. 1,000 Fine

Noida police have announced that not having the COVID-19 tracker app will be a punishable offence for all the residence of Noida and Greater Noida. Resident without the app on their smartphone will be fined or jailed. The rule is also for the ones who are entering the city.

"All those with smartphones who do not have the application can be booked under Section 188 of the IPC. After that, a judicial magistrate will either decide if the person will be tried, fined or left with a warning," said Akhilesh Kumar, DCP Law and Order.

Section 188 of IPC (The Indian Penal Code) deals with any insubordination to the orders announced by a public servant to control a situation. A person found not obeying the law can be imprisoned up to six months or fined up to Rs. 1,000.

"If people download it instantly, we will let them go. We are doing this so that people take the order seriously and download it. But if they do not download it after repeated warnings, we will take action," he added.

In some cases where users don't have a mobile data will be provided with Wi-Fi hotspot to download the app then and there. In cases where users are found with less phone storage, then officers are suggested to take the person's phone number and call them later to check whether they have downloaded the app or not.

As per information shared by The Indian Express, police officials will be conducting checks at borders, market areas, and also during patrol duty. So don't be shocked if a police officer walks towards you and ask for the AarogyaSetu app.

This step is to make the app mandatory for everyone, which will help the government track COVID-19 suspects. However, the Centre's guidelines suggest that the app should be installed on smartphones of all the public and private sector employees who are attending offices. But states have the power to tighten up the rules in order to maintain law and enforcement.

