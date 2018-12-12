Now send voice messages on Instagram: Here's how it works

Voice message feature was already available on Facebook messages and WhatsApp and now the company has also included this most used feature to Instagram also. This means now Instagram users will also be able to send the voice message to their friends and followers in the form of direct messages. Instagram users were expecting this feature since the last couple of years, we don't know what took it to include this to Instagram so long.

Just like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger this feature will work the same on Instagram. Users can send up to one minute of the audio clip to any private or group chat. The update has already started rolling out to iOS and Android users starting today.

Instagram posted a picture with a caption saying, "Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you're up to or shouting a compliment."

How to send voice messages on Instagram

First, you need to update your Instagram app if it is not updated automatically. You can go to Google Play for Android and App Store for iOS. Once the update is done you can open the Instagram.

Now you have to open any conversation, or you can create a new one also. Now you can see a new icon on the message typing section. There is a tiny mic icon which you have to hold and record whatever you want to record. You need to release your finger when the recording is finished.

Once you release your finger, the voice message will be sent automatically. For cancelling the current voice message before sending, you need to tap and hold the mic icon and move your finger to the delete icon without releasing it.