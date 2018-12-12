ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Now send voice messages on Instagram: Here's how it works

Instagram users will be able to send the voice message to their friends and followers in the form of direct messages. Know how it works.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Voice message feature was already available on Facebook messages and WhatsApp and now the company has also included this most used feature to Instagram also. This means now Instagram users will also be able to send the voice message to their friends and followers in the form of direct messages. Instagram users were expecting this feature since the last couple of years, we don't know what took it to include this to Instagram so long.

    Now send voice messages on Instagram: Here's how it works

     

    Just like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger this feature will work the same on Instagram. Users can send up to one minute of the audio clip to any private or group chat. The update has already started rolling out to iOS and Android users starting today.

    Instagram posted a picture with a caption saying, "Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you're up to or shouting a compliment."

    How to send voice messages on Instagram

    First, you need to update your Instagram app if it is not updated automatically. You can go to Google Play for Android and App Store for iOS. Once the update is done you can open the Instagram.

    Now send voice messages on Instagram: Here's how it works

    Now you have to open any conversation, or you can create a new one also. Now you can see a new icon on the message typing section. There is a tiny mic icon which you have to hold and record whatever you want to record. You need to release your finger when the recording is finished.

     

    Once you release your finger, the voice message will be sent automatically. For cancelling the current voice message before sending, you need to tap and hold the mic icon and move your finger to the delete icon without releasing it.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue