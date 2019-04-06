OnePlus Launcher can save your car parking location News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus Launcher gets a useful feature via latest update.

OnePlus' custom ROM called OxygenOS blends the simplicity of stock Android and the customization of a UI. Though most elements on the home screen are untouched, the default launcher for the OnePlus smartphones called OnePlus Launcher brings a feature called Shelf that offers quick shortcuts.

You can open Shelf on the OnePlus Launcher just by swiping towards the right on the home screen. This way, you can access recent and frequently used apps, favorite contacts and other useful information in the form of cards. Now, this launcher has received an update that adds another useful shortcut to the Shelf.

OnePlus Launcher update

Well, the talk is about the capability that reminds you where you have parked your car. To know where you have parked your vehicle, Shelf requires access to GPS. As it depends on the location of your OnePlus smartphone, it is limited to the outdoor parking spaces and places where GPS is accessible. When it comes to underground parking or indoor parking, you can take an image of the parking area to know the location of your vehicle.

Notably, this feature to save parking location was rolled out as part of the update to the OnePlus Launcher taking it to the version 3.3.2. This update is available on Google Play Store for interested users. Following the update, many users have taken to the OnePlus forums revealing that this feature is seen on devices running Android 9 Pie. So, the users of OnePlus 6, 6T, OnePlus 5 and 5T will get this feature to save car parking location.

A similar feature is already supported by Google Maps. It lets users save the parking location so that it is easy for them to locate their vehicle later. There can be increased possibilities for the OnePlus parking location feature to use the Google Maps API. Besides this feature, the app also comes with many enhancements to app search.