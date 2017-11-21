Paytm Mall offers ‘Mobile Protection Plan’ to safeguard their devices

Paytm Mall has announced new offer under which customers buying smartphones on its platform can now avail a 'Mobile Protection Plan' to safeguard their devices.

This plan will offer year-long coverage against accidental damage including screen damage, liquid damage, and theft; acting as a simple yet affordable method of protecting their new mobile purchases and it is available at a nominal price of approximately 5 percent of the phone's price.

Amit Sinha, COO - Paytm Mall said, "Mobiles are an important part of our lives. We spend the significant amount of money to buy our favorite smartphones and are disappointed when it gets damaged accidentally. Replacement cost is also typically quite high. With an aim to offering complete peace-of-mind to our customers, we have introduced our new Mobile Protection Plan."

Sinha said that "This will ensure that the smartphones are covered by theft and accidental damage, and the user does not need to worry about incurring any financial loss for such situations."

This offering is currently available across all mobile phone brands including Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, and others.

To avail the benefit, consumers will only be required to call up a dedicated toll-free number. The device will be picked from their residence, or the consumer will be directed to the nearest repair store.

In case the device is beyond repair; they'll get reimbursed for what the device is currently worth. This will ensure the most convenient and well-rounded online shopping experience for smartphone customers across India.

To recall Paytm has launched Paytm mall, an app for online shopping portal this year in February.

The new concept aims to offer a combination of the Mall and Bazaar concepts to Indian consumers.The mall has over 17 fulfillment centers across the country to offer consumers an efficient online shopping experience.