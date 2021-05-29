Paytm Starts Issuing Free International Visa Debit Card For Paytm Payments Bank Customers News oi-Vivek

Paytm used to issue Rupay debit cards for the Paytm payments bank customers, and the company has now replaced Rupay debit card with Visa debit card, which offers a lot of advantages like international transactions when compared to a Rupay debit card, which works only in India.

Just like a Rupay debit card, a Visa debit card will also be available for free of cost for the first time, and users have to generate a digital Visa debit card via the Paytm app and also has an option to get a physical Paytm Visa debit card for free-of-cost.

One of the main advantages of a Paytm Visa debit card, when compared to the Paytm Rupay debit card, is that the Visa debit card is globally accepted, which will be useful for international travelers, and those who make an international online transaction. Again, there is an option on the Paytm app to either enable/disable international transactions, which offers an additional layer of security.

On top of that, the Paytm Visa debit card comes with NFC technology, which allows for contactless and pin-less payment, which again an important feature of this debit card, which is missing on the Paytm Rupay debit card.

How To Get A Paytm Visa Debit Card?

Go to Paytm payments bank on your Paytm app and you will have a virtual Visa/Rupay debit card automatically assigned to you. Click on the order new physical debit card, and the same will be delivered to your address for free of cost. If you already have a Paytm Rupay debit card, then, click on upgrade to a Visa debit card, which is again free, and the new Paytm Visa debit card will be delivered to your KYC address.

How To Activate Paytm Visa Debit Card?

The activation of the Paytm Visa Debit card can be done using the Paytm app by scanning the QR code located on the back of the debit card. Once scanned, the app will ask for the password for the authentication, after that, you need to set a pin to the Paytm Visa debit card, which can then be used in ATMs and other places which accepts debit card payment.

