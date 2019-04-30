PhonePe Keyboard app launched to make digital payments easier: Here’s how to use it News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu PhonePe Keyboard app has a dedicated button at the top left to make digital payments easier.

Digital payments platform PhonePe has launched a new app called Keyboard. This app is meant to make digital transactions simpler and easier for Android users as they use other apps. The Keyboard app is similar to the Google Keyboard app, which most Android users are accustomed to. But it includes a dedicated button for PhonePe at the top left above Q to send and receive payments and check balance.

PhonePe's Keyboard app is a first-of-its-kind and innovative solution that makes digital payments easier. It will unleash the power to seamlessly transact even while they use other apps. With this app, there is no need to switch between apps to send or request money. Well, this app lets them carry out transactions even while they are chatting with their family and friends on a social media platform. On the whole, the PhonePe keyboard is meant to revolutionize the digital payments experience.

How to use PhonePe Keyboard

Firstly, you should install PhonePe on your Android smartphone to use this feature. Once it is enabled, you can send and request money even while using other apps be it searching on e-commerce apps, browsing social media, using apps such as Gmail, Google Docs, Word, etc. Here's how to use PhonePe Keyboard.

Step 1: You will have to install the PhonePe app on your Android phone and set up your account by linking your bank account and UPI ID.

Step 2: Open the app and tap on Profile icon at the top left. You will see an option to Setup PhonePe Keyboard. Tap on and grant the necessary permissions.

Step 3: Make PhonePe Keyboard as your default keyboard to make payments without switching between apps.

PhonePe Keyboard is definitely an innovative concept and you will find it useful if it you send and receive UPI digital payments frequently. As of now, this service has over 150 million users and 50 million active users. We can expect it to be grow further with the launch of this app. Besides sending and receiving money, you can also make DTH and mobile recharges, pay utility bills and more using this app.