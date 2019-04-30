ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PhonePe Keyboard app launched to make digital payments easier: Here’s how to use it

    PhonePe Keyboard app has a dedicated button at the top left to make digital payments easier.

    By
    |

    Digital payments platform PhonePe has launched a new app called Keyboard. This app is meant to make digital transactions simpler and easier for Android users as they use other apps. The Keyboard app is similar to the Google Keyboard app, which most Android users are accustomed to. But it includes a dedicated button for PhonePe at the top left above Q to send and receive payments and check balance.

    PhonePe Keyboard app launched to make digital payments easier

     

    PhonePe's Keyboard app is a first-of-its-kind and innovative solution that makes digital payments easier. It will unleash the power to seamlessly transact even while they use other apps. With this app, there is no need to switch between apps to send or request money. Well, this app lets them carry out transactions even while they are chatting with their family and friends on a social media platform. On the whole, the PhonePe keyboard is meant to revolutionize the digital payments experience.

    How to use PhonePe Keyboard

    Firstly, you should install PhonePe on your Android smartphone to use this feature. Once it is enabled, you can send and request money even while using other apps be it searching on e-commerce apps, browsing social media, using apps such as Gmail, Google Docs, Word, etc. Here's how to use PhonePe Keyboard.

    Step 1: You will have to install the PhonePe app on your Android phone and set up your account by linking your bank account and UPI ID.

    Step 2: Open the app and tap on Profile icon at the top left. You will see an option to Setup PhonePe Keyboard. Tap on and grant the necessary permissions.

    Step 3: Make PhonePe Keyboard as your default keyboard to make payments without switching between apps.

    PhonePe Keyboard is definitely an innovative concept and you will find it useful if it you send and receive UPI digital payments frequently. As of now, this service has over 150 million users and 50 million active users. We can expect it to be grow further with the launch of this app. Besides sending and receiving money, you can also make DTH and mobile recharges, pay utility bills and more using this app.

    Read More About: phonepe news apps
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue