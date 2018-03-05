5 apps you can use to pay your bill without any hassle

With the Indian Government's initiative of Digital India, an era of cashless payments is upon us. And one major tool that is driving the growth of digital payments is the smartphone and the apps that come along with it. Further, mobile wallet apps are now enabling economies to transition to a cashless society.

While, smartphones are making our lives easier the world is definitely moving towards smartphone apps for managing the day-to-day life tasks in a better way. So if you own a smartphone you have yet another reason to be happy. There are a lot of mobile recharge and utility bill payment apps available on Google Play Store with which you can easily carry out bill payments and more.

But again there is one big confusion? Which app should i download is a frquently asked question among the smartphone users. Well, there are dozens of solutions on offer today.

Having said that, if you are searching for the top apps that can help you pay your bill without any hassle, well, we have created a list of such apps which you can download.

Paytm Paytm is definitely the most popular and widely used app for online transactions. It offers a host of services that helps you carry out payments easily. Notably, Paytm is the only wallet app that supports bookings on IRCTC. The app even has a license from RBI for payments bank. The company has a wide range of partners as well making it convinient for users to transact with merchants. MobiKwik This is another good app for recharging mobiles and paying bills. The payments are accepted across merchants and the app has a section with cash backs offers that includes both online and offline players. MobiKwik is onw fo the top apps for mobile payments, shopping and recharge, bus tickets, IRCTC trains, Electricity, Gas Bill, Insurance, Broadband, and more. It is simple, fast and hassle free. Oxigen Wallet Firstly, this mobile app is light on your device, works at a lightning speed and offers wide range of features. As mentioned above this app allows you to add money and use it for mobile data recharge, DTH and data card recharge. Other features include making mobile payments for mobile, landline and electricity bills. Users can also send and receive money with another Oxigen wallet or directly to a bank account. Oxigen Wallet is approved by RBI and has tied up with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) for instant money transfer. PhonePe PhonePe is another app that offers the easiest solutions to mobile recharges and bill payments. The app is UPI-enabled and can link directly to your bank account for transactions. The PhonePe app supports everyday payments of utility bills, mobile recharge, funds transfer to friends and family, request money, amongst other and is simple to use. Cash backs, rewards and discounts.are also provided. Tez Tez makes it faster and more secure to pay on apps and websites - anywhere UPI is accepted. Using NPCI's (National Payments Corporation of India) Unified Payments Interface (UPI), money transfers are simple and secure with Tez. Pay for electricity, gas, water, DTH, post-paid mobile, and more. You only need to link your biller accounts once to pay your bill with just a few taps. Tez has access to billers across the country. Tez works with the vast majority of smartphones and offers language support for English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

