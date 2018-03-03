Best Android Oreo smartphones to buy in March 2018

At the MWC 2018, several Android flagship smartphones were unveiled. It goes without saying that these models run Android Oreo out of the box. Also, many existing smartphones received the update from Android Nougat. Many smartphones launched last year have started receiving the Oreo update that brings new features such as Picture in Picture mode, Notification Dots, Autofill, Quick Toggle, and a lot more.

Samsung, Asus, Alcatel, Nokia and many other brands unveiled their flagship smartphones and other models based on Android Oreo at the recently concluded MWC 2018 in Barcelona.

SEE ALSO: Buying Guide: Best smartphones you can buy in India

While the release date of many of these smartphones is not known, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are all set to be released in India on March 16. These smartphones are also available for pre-booking for a cost of Rs. 2,000.

If you want an Android Oreo smartphone, you can buy any of these smartphones we have listed below. Take a look at these models and choose the right one for you.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging HTC U11 Plus Best Price of HTC U11 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLT

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 Motorola Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Honor 9 Lite 64GB Best Price of Honor 9 Lite 64GB

Key Specs

5.65-Inch Full HD+ 18:9 Display

2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 659 Processor

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

3GB RAM/32GB ROM And 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

13 MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP + 2MP Front Facing Camera

Hybrid Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery Honor V10 (View 10) Best Price of Honor V10

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Google Pixel 2 XL Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camer

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Google Pixel 2 Best Price of Google Pixel 2

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ1 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!