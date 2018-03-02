Buying Guide: Best smartphones you can buy in India

The Indian smartphone market is crowded with a slew of models from both domestic and global players. When it comes to buying a good smartphone suiting your budget, there are a variety of choices in each price bracket that you will definitely be spoilt for choice.
With the increasing competition, several brands are coming up with devices those are better than the others by packing more advanced specifications and features. Despite the better specifications, the smartphones are priced attractively and reasonably so that they do not leave a hole in your pocket.
Smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Honor, Oppo, Samsung, and Apple are highly sought after by the consumers of varying budgets. If you are confused about which one to purchase, we have come up with a slew of smartphone models those are best ones to buy right now. You will find the newly launched smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S9, Honor 7X, OnePlus 5T and others in this list. Scroll down to know more.
Samsung Galaxy S9+
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3500 MAh Battery
Lenovo K8 Note
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy On Max
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Honor 7X
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP (monochrome) dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Vivo V7 Plus
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Honor 9i
- 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone X
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2716 mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Oppo A83
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
OnePlus 5T
- 6 inch Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Nokia 8
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) camera
- 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3500 MAh Battery
Honor V10
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Oppo F5 Youth
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
