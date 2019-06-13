Everything You Should Know About RedBus rPool Service News oi-Priyanka Dua

Online bus ticketing platform, RedBus has announced the launch of new carpooling service on its platform, called rPool on Wednesday.

The company has started this service in three cities as of now- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

rPool is an eco-smart option for handling all your travels to work by connecting you with fellow professional riders. As our cities are growing, increased traffic adds to the chaos and pollution.

"rPool, our new carpooling service, is a systematic solution not only to decongest roads but also to offer commuters a viable option that helps them save fuel and time," PTI quoted redBus CEO Prakash Sangam.

According to a company carpooling is the best option for socially responsible citizens. Optimizing every ride, rPool makes it easy to find fellow riders for your route and pay for rides using your rPool Points.

"Ride-takers pay much less than autos and cabs for the same distance," he added. As an inaugural offer, for each of the first 500 ride-givers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, redBus would be charging zero commission for the first five years, Sangam said.

"It uses advanced technology to connect ride-givers and ride-takers in the fastest and most convenient manner possible," he said.

The matching algorithm ensures that ride-givers don't have to deviate or take any detours from their daily work route and ride-takers get to travel the maximum distance of their commute as a part of the shared ride, he added.

How To Download rPool

According to the redbus the newly launched service is built on a separate module/feature and was not included in the main APK they ship. This way, the company ensured the overall size of our Android App is still less. Users can download the app from play store and activate your account for rPool.

After that user can enter the pickup, destination, choose the number of seats, time and schedule the rides for later.

In addition, users can choose from a list of verified car-owners to pool, they can contact your rider without sharing number and user can track your ride on time.