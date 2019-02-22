Reliance launched JioGroupTalk mobile app with HD voice calling support

ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio entered the Indian telecom industry two years back and disrupted the entire market. The major factors which helped the company to grow were its ultra-cheap tariffs, free bundled offering and 4G fast internet speed along with exclusive apps. All the Jio users know that the company provides a lot of free apps and the line-up of these apps seems to be expanding day by day.

    Now the company has come up with a new app known as Reliance JioGroupTalk, as per the name the app will allow you to make group calls to your contacts.

    The Reliance JioGroupTalk app is listed on Google Play Store as "One Touch Multi-Party Calling application exclusively for Jio Users". Currently, the app is under limited employee trial, but soon the company will release this application for everyone. The company highlighted that Jio users can add up to 10 users to the conference call through this application. The app also comes with HD voice calling support.

    If you are interested to use the app then download it from Google Play Store or from Apple App Store and sign in with your Jio number. You will receive an OTP on your Jio number which you need to put to log in. Do note that the app is under trial period in the initial days. Make sure you have the Jio SIM in your phone with VoLTE support to ensure the app to work correctly. With all this, you are all set to use the app.

    The company has also notified users that they can add non-Jio users to their GroupTalk conference calls. While making the conference call the user has the option to add caller, individually mute someone, group mute or reconnect caller.

    The app also has an interesting feature called "Lecture Mode" where the rest of the users will be muted and only one user will speak. According to Jio, the app is currently limited for conference audio calls, and no video calls or group chats are available. However, these will be added to the app in the coming days.

