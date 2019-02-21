Reliance Jio achieved 280 million users by the end of 2018: TRAI report News oi-Karan Sharma Reliance Jio achieved 280 million users by the end of 2018. Here's how Jio manages to grow in such a short time.

Reliance Jio disrupted the Indian telecom industry with its debut in 2016. In very less time the company has achieved a large number of customer base. Back in 2018 between October and December, the company added 27.9 million users which takes the customer base to 280.1 million.

Meanwhile, companies like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel lost their customer base. Vodafone lost 2.33 million user base and Airtel saw a downfall of the 1.5 million customers in the last quarter of 2018, according to TRAI's latest subscriber data.

According to TRAI data, Mukesh Ambani owned Jio increased the customer market share to 23.82% (23.17%) on-month, while VIL and Airtel are narrowed to 35.61% (35.94%) and 28.93% (29.17%) respectively.

"Top five service providers constituted 98.57% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Dec-18. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (280.12 million), Vodafone Idea (107.92 million), Bharti Airtel (100.26 million), BSNL (20.55 million) and Tata Tele. Group (2.26 million)."

Reliance Jio has also crossed Rs 10,000 crore in operating revenue in two years, with a subscriber base of 280.1 million. The telco comes in India's top 3 telecom operator after Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel. However, it is one of the world's largest mobile data network.

During last year October and December 864 crore GB worth of data was consumed by the Jio network, and 63,406 crore minutes of voice calls were made by Jio users.

After disrupting the telecom industry, Reliance Jio is also working hard to bring there Jio GigaFiber as soon as possible. The testing phase is already over and the company is expected to commercially launch the services in March.

