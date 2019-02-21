ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Reliance Jio achieved 280 million users by the end of 2018: TRAI report

    Reliance Jio achieved 280 million users by the end of 2018. Here's how Jio manages to grow in such a short time.

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio disrupted the Indian telecom industry with its debut in 2016. In very less time the company has achieved a large number of customer base. Back in 2018 between October and December, the company added 27.9 million users which takes the customer base to 280.1 million.

    Reliance Jio achieved 280 million users by the end of 2018: TRAI

     

    Meanwhile, companies like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel lost their customer base. Vodafone lost 2.33 million user base and Airtel saw a downfall of the 1.5 million customers in the last quarter of 2018, according to TRAI's latest subscriber data.

    According to TRAI data, Mukesh Ambani owned Jio increased the customer market share to 23.82% (23.17%) on-month, while VIL and Airtel are narrowed to 35.61% (35.94%) and 28.93% (29.17%) respectively.

    Also Read: Reliance Jio's unlimited 4G data vouchers start at just Rs. 11

    "Top five service providers constituted 98.57% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of Dec-18. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (280.12 million), Vodafone Idea (107.92 million), Bharti Airtel (100.26 million), BSNL (20.55 million) and Tata Tele. Group (2.26 million)."

    Reliance Jio has also crossed Rs 10,000 crore in operating revenue in two years, with a subscriber base of 280.1 million. The telco comes in India's top 3 telecom operator after Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel. However, it is one of the world's largest mobile data network.

    During last year October and December 864 crore GB worth of data was consumed by the Jio network, and 63,406 crore minutes of voice calls were made by Jio users.

    After disrupting the telecom industry, Reliance Jio is also working hard to bring there Jio GigaFiber as soon as possible. The testing phase is already over and the company is expected to commercially launch the services in March.

    Source

    Read More About: reliance jio jio telecom news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue