Roposo App Trends After TikTok Ban; Is It The Replacement? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TikTok is one of the apps banned by the Indian government, which includes a total of 59 Chinese apps. Since the ban, people have been looking for an alternative platform for short-form videos. Roposo is one of the apps that's in the limelight now, thanks to its Made in India tag. What's more, the Roposo app is already trending.

Roposo App After TikTok Ban

A lot of TikTok influencers have begun shifting to Roposo, which now includes more than 65 million downloads. The app has also secured the number one social app on the Google Play Store, following the ban on the TikTok app. The Roposo app, available in 12 Indian languages, claims of 14 million video creators and 80 million videos created monthly.

Following the ban of TikTok and other Chinese apps due to security and privacy concerns, Mayank Bhangadia, Co-Founder of Roposo notes that they "have built Roposo as a clean and ethical platform. The unique idea of channels in Roposo provides every talented Indian with an opportunity to grow rapidly."

Roposo App Tops The Charts

The current call to ban and boycott everything Chinese is spreading like fire. TikTok, no doubt, was one of the most popular short-form video apps worldwide. The app had a large user base in India, with thousands of influencers and a good ranking on the Google Play Store. But now the Roposo app has topped the charts on Google Play in India.

The Roposo app was developed by three IIT Delhi graduates and is owned by Glance. The app provides a couple of easy and simple editing tools to create short-form videos. As an Indian app, it connects with the audience better, also because it's available in regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, and more.

With the ongoing trend, apps like Roposo, Chingari, and others are favored. Despite topping the charts and increasing the number of users overnight, these apps will still have a lot of work to do. Presently, there are talks of TikTok coming back on the Play Store. If this happens, will the Roposo app still hold its position?

