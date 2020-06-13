Samsung Introduces Zone V App To Help Elderly Use Smartphones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphones have become a necessity in our daily lives. While most of us find smartphone operation smooth and easy, there are many still finding it difficult to use, especially the elderly. To help them, Samsung has introduced the Zone V app to facilitate the use of smartphones in their daily lives.

Zone V App With Samsung

The new app comes in collaboration with Zone V Limited, a company that aims to make technology accessible for all. The new Samsung Zone V app aims at everyone having trouble using a smartphone, including difficulty in seeing, hearing, or even using their hands. Zone V comes as an alternative with a modified user interface on the home screen.

The app replaces many pre-installed Google apps like Phone, Messages, Clock, Calendar, and Settings. The way notifications are received are also altered via the app. To make things better, the Zone V app features multiple options for text size and colors; for instance, the text is made larger with more space. The contrast too is increased to improve readability.

As an app dedicated to the elderly, Zone V also includes a built-in SOS emergency aid function. When the button is triggered, a message reaches out to all emergency contacts, including medical information about the user.

Zone V App Subscription

For now, the Zone V app is available only on Samsung devices and can be downloaded via the Galaxy Store. The app is free to download as part of the launch offer. The offer is available for the next six months; once downloaded, users can use it for free for four months. Those who wish to continue using the Zone V app will need to sign up for a paid subscription, costing EUR 1.99 (Rs. 190) per month or EUR 19.99 (Rs. 1,900) per year.

The initiative is appealing, especially when everything is going digital. The app comes to the rescue of elders and others having difficulty using smartphones, more so if they're living alone. Zone V further notes that the app is integrated with Samsung KNOX, enabling all existing and new Samsung users to benefit from its easy to use interface.

