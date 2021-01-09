Signal Messaging App: Who Owns Signal? Which Country Does Signal Belong To? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For the past few days, WhatsApp is hitting the headlines as it is updating its terms of use and privacy policy. As it appears to be a concern for many, people are talking about the alternatives to WhatsApp. One of the most secure options available out there is Signal.

Well, WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app that comes with features such as end-to-end encryption, video and voice calling support, simplified file transfer in just a single click and much more. However, it is not the only one offering such capabilities to users. There are a slew of messaging apps such as Telegram, Line, iMessage and more that provide similar benefits. Having said that Signal is a secure alternative to WhatsApp, lets take a look at the details of the app.

What Is Signal?

Signal is a messaging app with a great focus on privacy. Its tagline is 'Say Hello to Privacy'. It is an end-to-end encrypted service just like WhatsApp. Signal is available on Android, iOS and Chrome platforms. It is free of cost and comes with same features as any other messenger apps.

While it exists for quite some time, the app has gained traction since the recent privacy policy change announced by WhatsApp. It received too much influx from new registrations across the world and crashed. Now, Signal is back in action and it accepts new registrations.

Who Owns Signal?

Signal was developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC and it is a non-profit company. Signal was created by Moxie Marlinspike, American cryptographer and currently CEO of Signal Messenger and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton.

Which Country Does Signal Belong To?

The Signal app's origin is California, USA. This rules out the confusion that many might have as it is speculated to be a Chinese company. Notably, the company has been termed Limited Liability Partnership.

Is Signal Safe? What Data It Collects?

While WhatsApp and many other instant messaging apps collect a lot of user data from your device such as performance data, device ID, advertising data, product interaction, payment info, location data, search history and more, Signal is claimed to be a secure app. We say so as the app does not collect any user data. It is claimed that Signal will ask only for your mobile number for registration. Apart from this, the app won't ask you to link your number to your user account.

