Spotify Diwali Offer: Annual Premium Plan Gets 20% Discount News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Spotify, the most popular music streaming service in the world has come up with a special festive season offer in India on account of Diwali. The Spotify Diwali discount is applicable on the annual premium plan. There are different premium plans offered by the service at different price points and each plan has its own features and benefits. With the Diwali discount offer, you can pay relatively lesser to get the premium subscription.

Spotify Diwali Discounts And Offers

As a part of the limited-time offer, Spotify provides a 20 percent discount on the annual prepaid plan for 12 months priced at Rs. 999. With the discount, you will be able to save Rs. 250 on the yearly subscription plan. Notably, the benefits of the offer have already started and you can get it before it is recalled by the company.

The yearly plan lets you enjoy ad-free music and group sessions. You can listen to the wide range of collection of nearly 10,000 songs across five devices with this annual subscription.

As mentioned above, the Spotify Diwali discount is valid until the festival of lights, which is on November 4. Notably, it is available only for an individual subscription and first-time users who subscribe to the premium version of the streaming service. Also, it is valid if you are an existing premium subscriber but have not purchased any plan at a discount. This plan will extend with a premium mini-plan for those who have discounted their free trial.

The other festive premium plans offered by Spotify include Spotify Mini, Spotify Family, and Spotify Duo. These plans are priced at Rs. 7, Rs. 199 and Rs. 165 respectively per month. You can get to know more about the Spotify plans and other benefits offered by the music streaming service from here.

For those who are unaware, Spotify is not new to providing discounts and offers on its premium subscription plans for its users. The streaming service let users subscribe to its plans at a discounted price point last year. As these discounts are not for existing users who have availed other plans on a lesser price point.

