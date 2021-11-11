Spotify This Brings Much-Awaited Feature For Global Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Spotify has carved a niche for itself in the music streaming market. Now, the service has rolled out a slew of features for its users worldwide including India. As a part of the latest update, the Swedish audio streaming service has brought a couple of features that were highly anticipated by users. Also, there is a major Spotify Charts feature that will be available across 16 Indian cities.

New Spotify Features

As per a recent report by The Verge, the users of Spotify can now easily block another user from their Spotify profile itself. To block a user, one has to just go to their Spotify profile and click on the menu with three dots above their public playlist. Now, the users have to just tap on the Block option. Notably, the mobile app will show this option as Block User. With this, the blocked user will not be able to access the user's activities and public playlists.

Earlier, users had to contact the customer support of Spotify in order to block other users on the audio streaming platform's site. If users want to unblock a blocked person, then they can do the same in a similar manner. As of now, Spotify has not rolled out the ability to block users in India and there is no word regarding when it will be available.

Another notable Spotify feature is the ability to Autoplay by default when a user is playing music on the Connect devices. Previously, users of the platform took to its official Community forum thinking it to be a bug. In response, a Spotify Community moderator confirmed the new feature.

As per the moderator, when users play music from Spotify on a device, which is different from their primary phone or PC, then the AutoPlay feature will be enabled by default. The tracks will be added to the queue to continue the playback. Notably, this will happen irrespective of the current active Autoplay setting, which affects the playback only on the primary device.

Talking about the third feature - Spotify Charts, it received an update, wherein the service will offer city-wise Charts or recommendations across the country. This feature intends to let users see any song or artist, which is trending in the given area. The Charts will be based on the listenership in the specific region.

Spotify will update the charts for Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ernakulam, Delhi, Imphal, Hyderabad, Luckow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Patna, and Ludhiana, based on the listeners' activities in the specific city. Also, there is a new Local Pulse chart that ranks the most uniquely popular songs every week in each of these cities.

