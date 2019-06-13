Study From Facebook Let's You Earn Money In Exchange For Your Personal Data News oi-Vivek

Facebook, the social media behemoth has released a new app in India and the US called Study from Facebook, which is available exclusively for Android smartphones. Study from Facebook is an app, which rewards users in return to your personal data. Here is everything you need to know about Study from Facebook for Android smartphones.

What is Study from Facebook?

As mentioned before, Study from Facebook is a reward app from Facebook, which helps the company to collect data directly from the user, in return, the app will reward the user with money.

Though the app is openly available on the Google Play store, one needs to get an invite from Facebook to participate in the Study program from Facebook. Facebook will run ads across various platforms, and interested users can click on the same and register for the program.

Those who participate in Study from Facebook program, Facebook will collect some on-device data like the apps installed, time spent per day on individual apps, user details like country of origin and network type, etc.

Download Study from Facebook app for your Android smartphone here.

How to participate in Study from Facebook?

As of now, there is no defined answer to this question. Facebook in a blog post has mentioned that the company will showcase ads for eligible users, and users can sign-up from the same. Similarly, there is no information on the payment front as well.

Criteria to participate in Study from Facebook?

The participant should be at least 18 years old, one only the US and the Indian citizens can participate in the program. As the app is not available for iOS, one need to one an Android smartphone to participate in the Study from Facebook program.

What do we think about Study from Facebook?

This is an easy way to make some money, especially for those who don't care about their user privacy. Facebook will select users based on some criteria and collect the data from them to improve the user experience on Facebook and other services from the company. It is also interesting to see how much Facebook will pay per user per month.