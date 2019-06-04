ENGLISH

    Facebook Avatars Are Here: Inspired By Snapchat's Bitmoji

    Social media platforms are now chasing the new concept of creating a personal avatar, an animated character of yourself with an option to different features and animations. Facebook is the latest brand to join the Avatar bandwagon by launching Facebook Avatars.

    Facebook Avatars Are Here: Inspired By Snapchat's Bitmoji

     

    As of now, the availability of the Facebook Avatars is limited to a certain market, which can be used on various applications like Facebook Messenger and News Feed. As of now, the Facebook Avatars is already available in Australia for both Android and iOS smartphones with the latest version of the Facebook app.

    How to use Facebook Avatars?

    If you are living in Australia, then you can create your own custom Avatar by clicking on a smiley face located on the news feed. For the very first time, one can customize the Avatar, and Facebook offers a ton of customization options for dress, hairstyle, face shape, facial hair, and shoes. There is also an option to create a custom avatar with different skin color, height, and body type.

    However, as of now, there is no option to create a custom Avatar using a selfie or an already existing photo, and Facebook has confirmed that the aforementioned features will be available in the near future.

    Jimmy Raimo Facebook Avatars communication manager said

    There's been a ton of work put into this from the product and design perspective to find out, with how many people on Facebook, how to make this as representative as possible. They're a bit more realistic so they can be your personal avatar vs trying to make them cute, funny, and cartoony.

    What do we think about Facebook Avatars?

    Just like Apple Animoji and Snapchat Bitmoji, Facebook's Avatars is the new way to create custom animated characters of yourself for free of cost. With Facebook Avatars, you can create a custom portrait of yourself and can be used while messaging, and commenting on some facebook post. As of now, there is no information on when the Facebook Avatars will be available in India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
