Google Search's new avatar might be bad news for bloggers

Search giant Google has revamped the design of its search results page on the mobile platform. With the new look, Google has put the branding of websites front and centre. The company claimed that change has been done to help the consumer to understand where is the source of the information. Do note that the new design of the search results is accessible for a limited number of users and the company will roll out it globally in the upcoming few days.

"As we continue our ongoing efforts to improve Search and provide a modern and helpful experience, today we're unveiling a visual refresh of the mobile search results page to better guide you through the information available on the web," reads the official blog post.

According to the company, the name of the website and its icon appear at the top of the results card to help anchor each result, so you can more easily scan the page of results and decide what to explore next.

Basically, when you will search something on Google search you will see a bolded ad label at the top of the card along with the URL of the website which will acknowledge your from where the information is unfolding.

How this will affect you if you are a blogger

This change with the result page is not going to be good news for bloggers and individuals. The reason behind this is that Google will show the source of the information on the top and your content might be pushed to the bottom or maybe to the next page.

Your possibilities of appearing on the top of the first page might be in the risk which will initially affect your channel or blog. As we all know most of the readers and viewers are on the mobile platform and if this is going to happen then bloggers, media, and influencers can face a tough time.

Let's see how Google is going to solve this problem, for the individual content creators because everything depends on the Google search.