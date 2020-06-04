Swiggy Starts Alcohol Home Delivery Service In West Bengal News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Swiggy and Zomato have already started supplying liquor to several places in India. When the liquor stores opened a few days after the lockdown, we saw a lot of people gather together at the liquor store violating social distancing norms. Since then, Swiggy and Zomato have started supplying alcohol in several parts of the country.

Food delivery service Swiggy first launched home delivery of liquor in Jharkhand and Odisha. Now, it is planning to deliver alcohol in 24 cities in West Bengal. Since the lockdown, Swiggy has been providing various necessities in West Bengal ranging from food to grocery, books, etc.

With the approval of the West Bengal government, Swiggy will first start supplying liquor to Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal. However, it is not yet known whether Zomato will start supplying liquor to West Bengal. Users will now be able to order liquor from their Swiggy mobile app via the Wine Shops tab. Now users need to update their Swiggy application to get new benefits.

Swiggy starts the work in collaboration with authorized retailers in Kolkata and Siliguri after verifying the licenses and other necessary documents for the supply of liquor.

Swiggy will check the age of the customers to get alcohol sitting at home. For this, the customer has to upload a picture of the official ID and upload their selfie which will be used for authentication of the application.

After ordering the liquor, the customer will get an OTP which the buyer has to provide to the delivery boy at the time of delivery. Swiggy also claims that there is also a capping of order quantities for customers who do not order alcohol in violation of state law.

